Kadokawa Enters Capital Alliance with Sony and CyberAgent to Grow Game and Animation Businesses

Kadokawa Corporation announced it has entered a capital alliance with Sony and CyberAgent to strengthen its game and animation businesses.

"To strengthen the Global Media Mix Strategy that primarily aims to expand Kadokawa’s IPs worldwide, discuss cooperation with CyberAgent, Inc. and Sony Corporation for mutual exploitation of each other’s business, expertise, and other strengths," reads the presentation, which was translated by Gematsu.

The alliance will help Kadokawa Corporation to"enhance IP development and rollout in the game domain," "enhance rollout in the animation domain," and "effectively use platforms and involve cooperative initiatives."

Sony and CyberAgent will be given 1,422,475 shares of Kadokawa Corporation through third-party allocation. They will each have 1.93 percent ownership of Kadokawa Corporation.

Here is the list of strengths from each company:

CyberAgent – Development and operation strength for smartphone games.

– Development and operation strength for smartphone games. Kadokawa Corporation – Content strength to constantly create IPs composed of a diversified portfolio.

– Content strength to constantly create IPs composed of a diversified portfolio. Sony – Global expansion power of animation and consumer games.

Kadokawa Corporation with the alliance is aiming for the following:

The creation, development, and acquisition of new IPs. Investment for development including acquisition of rights. Investment in and buyout of content holders.

The maximization of use of existing IPs Multimedia rollout centered on animation and games. Global rollout.



