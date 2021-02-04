Kitaria Fables Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Twin Hearts announced Kitaria Fables will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam later this year.

Welcome to the world of Kitaria, a peaceful land where residents live in harmony with nature. As the wildlife beyond Paw Village becomes increasingly aggressive, you have been called upon to defend residents and discover the truth behind the ghastly rising darkness…

You have awoken in your new home of Thunderbunn Farm, Paw Village! Head out the fields and check on your crops, plant new seeds and harvest produce.

You will need to make yourself known to your neighbours, helping out with mini quests around the village. The more you bond with your new friends, the more rewards you will receive as your relationships grow!

The very first stop on any adventurer’s journey must be to secure vital provisions! With a variety of fruits, vegetables, seeds and more, you’ll be making a pit stop at Kiki’s market stall – she has everything you need and more.

There’s a ton of treasures to discover and beasts to battle out there in the wild, so better stock up on everything you need before you venture out into the big bad wildland of Canoidera.

A quick visit to Shamrock the blacksmith is a must before you even think about heading out into the wilds!

Wield melee weapons and bows while forging new spells in class-free combat. Kit your loadout in a way which suits your preferred style of battle and craft magic, weapons and armour which compliment your play style!

