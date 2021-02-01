MLB The Show 21 Launches April 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have announced MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.

The standard edition of the game will feature Fernando "El Nino" Tatis Jr as the cover athlete and is priced at $59.99 USD / $79.99 CAD / £59.99 / €69.99 for the PS4 and Xbox One, and $69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD / £69.99 / €79.99 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cross-Platform Play and Cross Progression

That is right, users can play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 21. In addition, cross progression allows you earn and use content on whichever platform and generation you choose.

MLB The Show 21 Feature Premieres

To keep everyone safe as we continue to adapt to the current global pandemic, we have had to make some changes to how we reveal and share all the new features and updates to the game. This year we will be rolling out Feature Premiere, which will be broadcasting simultaneously across Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Live. The Feature Premieres will be a great opportunity for us to show our fans what we have been working on that makes this year’s game better than its predecessor. For MLB The Show 21, we plan on posting around six Feature Premieres with the first one being released in March.

Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-order now and be ready for action.

PlayStation Store (PS5, PS4) and Microsoft Store – 1 Gold Choice Pack

Standard Edition

Standard Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One standard edition includes:

A copy of the game

Downloadable content items: 5,000 Stubs



Standard Edition (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series)

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series standard edition includes:

A copy of the game

Downloadable content items: 5,000 Stubs [10] The Show Packs



■ Collector’s Edition Reveal on February 3

On Wednesday, February 3, Sony Interactive Entertainment will reveal the collector’s edition(s) for MLB The Show 21 and all its content.

MLB The Show launches day and date on PS4 and PS5 with cross-platform play on @Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S 🤝 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 1, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

