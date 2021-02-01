Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Might Not be Open World - News

During a recent interview at the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (CEDEC for short apparently), Final Fantasy VII Remake's Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi and Producer Yoshinori Kitase discussed the second part of the title, which is currently in the works.

Hamaguchi explained that they want to surprise players and that Kitase's goal is to "deceive players in a positive way". He said that the game will allow players to explore outside of Midgar (which was kind of a given) and that he hopes it will "surprise players in the same subversive way".

Question: I know you can't say much about Part 2 yet, but what's a goal for you in Part 2?



Hamaguchi: Part 1 was focused in Midgar and players were able to intimately feel what Midgar was like. For Part 2, we want players to experience what the rest of the world feels like. — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 30, 2021

However, Hamaguchi also went on to say that he felt the game wouldn't need to be open world so long as it's very story-driven.

Also talked about was the fact that the team is trying to make the battle system much deeper by adding new mechanics.

Obviously Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn't open world, but after Midgar the world really opens up. This pulls me in two directions, because on one hand it suggests that each area will have the same amount of love that Midgar boasted, with huge amounts of detail and care. On the other hand, I really loved the idea of driving past Ruby Weapon and seeing it start to come to life, similar to Adamantoise on Final Fantasy XV.

I had my reservations about Final Fantasy VII Remake, but Square Enix smashed it and I have no doubt that the second part will meet expectations, or even surpass them.

You can read our Final Fantasy VII Remake review here.

