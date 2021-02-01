By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Might Not be Open World

by Patrick Day-Childs , posted 5 hours ago / 691 Views

During a recent interview at the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (CEDEC for short apparently), Final Fantasy VII Remake's Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi and Producer Yoshinori Kitase discussed the second part of the title, which is currently in the works.

Hamaguchi explained that they want to surprise players and that Kitase's goal is to "deceive players in a positive way". He said that the game will allow players to explore outside of Midgar (which was kind of a given) and that he hopes it will "surprise players in the same subversive way".

However, Hamaguchi also went on to say that he felt the game wouldn't need to be open world so long as it's very story-driven. 

Also talked about was the fact that the team is trying to make the battle system much deeper by adding new mechanics.

Obviously Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn't open world, but after Midgar the world really opens up. This pulls me in two directions, because on one hand it suggests that each area will have the same amount of love that Midgar boasted, with huge amounts of detail and care. On the other hand, I really loved the idea of driving past Ruby Weapon and seeing it start to come to life, similar to Adamantoise on Final Fantasy XV

I had my reservations about Final Fantasy VII Remake, but Square Enix smashed it and I have no doubt that the second part will meet expectations, or even surpass them.

You can read our Final Fantasy VII Remake review here


6 Comments
TruckOSaurus (4 hours ago)

I'm more interested in seeing if (and how) our progress from Part 1 is transferred to Part 2.

  • +2
Bandorr TruckOSaurus (3 hours ago)

Yes. That is the number one thing that always disappoints me in sequels. You unlock skills, items, armors etc.. and then none of it transfers over.

  • 0
Ashadelo (3 hours ago)

If its not open world how are they going to stay true to Final Fantasy VII?

  • 0
Zkuq Ashadelo (50 minutes ago)

Sadly I haven't had the time to play the original (very far at least), but my understanding is that the older games mostly create an illusion of freedom while actually having fairly little freedom (or at least little to do with that freedom). Any truth to this? Because if there is, this might just make sense.

  • 0
Azzanation (5 hours ago)

And here i am still waiting for the PC port.. :(

  • 0
Random_Matt (5 hours ago)

Glad I gave up on FF, and I'm not saying it is bad for everyone. However, for me, no open world is just shit for me.

  • 0