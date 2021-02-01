Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Might Not be Open World - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 5 hours ago / 691 Views
During a recent interview at the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (CEDEC for short apparently), Final Fantasy VII Remake's Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi and Producer Yoshinori Kitase discussed the second part of the title, which is currently in the works.
Hamaguchi explained that they want to surprise players and that Kitase's goal is to "deceive players in a positive way". He said that the game will allow players to explore outside of Midgar (which was kind of a given) and that he hopes it will "surprise players in the same subversive way".
Question: I know you can't say much about Part 2 yet, but what's a goal for you in Part 2?— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 30, 2021
Hamaguchi: Part 1 was focused in Midgar and players were able to intimately feel what Midgar was like. For Part 2, we want players to experience what the rest of the world feels like.
However, Hamaguchi also went on to say that he felt the game wouldn't need to be open world so long as it's very story-driven.
Also talked about was the fact that the team is trying to make the battle system much deeper by adding new mechanics.
Obviously Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn't open world, but after Midgar the world really opens up. This pulls me in two directions, because on one hand it suggests that each area will have the same amount of love that Midgar boasted, with huge amounts of detail and care. On the other hand, I really loved the idea of driving past Ruby Weapon and seeing it start to come to life, similar to Adamantoise on Final Fantasy XV.
I had my reservations about Final Fantasy VII Remake, but Square Enix smashed it and I have no doubt that the second part will meet expectations, or even surpass them.
You can read our Final Fantasy VII Remake review here.
More Articles
I'm more interested in seeing if (and how) our progress from Part 1 is transferred to Part 2.
Yes. That is the number one thing that always disappoints me in sequels. You unlock skills, items, armors etc.. and then none of it transfers over.
If its not open world how are they going to stay true to Final Fantasy VII?
Sadly I haven't had the time to play the original (very far at least), but my understanding is that the older games mostly create an illusion of freedom while actually having fairly little freedom (or at least little to do with that freedom). Any truth to this? Because if there is, this might just make sense.
Glad I gave up on FF, and I'm not saying it is bad for everyone. However, for me, no open world is just shit for me.