DOTORI is a Side-Scrolling Adventure Game, Launches in February for Switch

Publisher CFK announced the side-scrolling action-adventure game, DOTORI, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in February. The game launched in March 2020 for PC via Steam. It will support English, Japanese, and Korean languages.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

DOTORI is a side-scrolling action adventure featuring unique 3D graphics and lively music. Already released on Steam, DOTORI has amassed praises from platformer fans around the world.

Story

Rico the Squirrel was living a peaceful life collecting acorns.

It was another peaceful day for Rico, doing his work with his sister Lottie. Then, out of nowhere, an owl flew by and kidnapped Lottie!

Now Rico must embark on a hard journey to save her….

As Rico the Squirrel, player gets to explore places filled with mysteries. The stages are full of challenges that require agility and quick reflexes. Player will see Rico perform a variety of actions using only simple commands such as run, jump, and throw.

Characters:

Rico – A squirrel living in peace collecting acorns. His face seems to suggest he has been through many hardships in life. His sister is more precious than anyone else.

Lottie – Rico's younger sister. It was a peaceful day like any other for the family until an owl took her away.

Owl – A mysterious owl with bizarre hairstyle. He kidnapped Lottie for reasons unknown.

