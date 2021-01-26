The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion Launches in June - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer ZeniMax Online Studios announced the Blackwood expansion for the MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls Online, will launch for PC and Google Stadia on June 1, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 8.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is part of the Gates of Oblivion adventure. You can view the cinematic announcement trailer for the Gates of Oblivion adventure below:

Read about the Gates of Oblivion adventure below:

Gates of Oblivion

In the Gates of Oblivion adventure, you can explore a new storyline told throughout all of The Elder Scrolls Online‘s 2021 content releases, including the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition downloadable content and The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Chapter. In this year-long saga, you will unravel the ambitions and schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Gates of Oblivion Releases:

Flames of Ambition (March 8 for PC, Mac, and Stadia, and March 16 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4)

(March 8 for PC, Mac, and Stadia, and March 16 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4) Blackwood (June 1 for PC, Mac, and Stadia, and June 8 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4)

(June 1 for PC, Mac, and Stadia, and June 8 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4) Unannounced Q3 DLC dungeon pack (date TBD)

Unannounced Q4 DLC story zone (date TBD)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood

The Elder Scrolls Online’s major Chapter update for 2021, Blackwood, will continue the Gates of Oblivion adventure and feature over 30 hours of new story content, allowing you to explore a colorful part of Tamriel where the diverse culture of the Argonians meets with Imperial ambitions.

This Chapter brings all-new adventures and features for you to enjoy, including:

A new zone: Blackwood

A fiendish main storyline that ties into the Gates of Oblivion adventure

The new Companions system

A new 12-player Trial: Rockgrove

New world events: Oblivion Portals

New delves, public dungeons, world bosses, and stand-alone quests

Updates and quality-of-life improvements

You can pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood right now to receive unique pre-purchase rewards at launch and get immediate access to the game and both the Nagahide Welwa Ravager mount and Nightmare Bear Cub pet. (Note that the Nightmare Bear Cub pet is available as a pre-purchase reward only until March 17, 2021, so don’t miss out on this fiery friend!)

In addition to these items, you’ll receive the following pre-purchase rewards at launch:

Dremora Kynreeve Outfit

Deadlands Wamasu Pet

Iron Atronach Crate (x1)

Blackwood Treasure Maps (x3)

Experience Scrolls (x2)

Right now, Blackwood is available in the following editions:

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood Collector’s Edition

Collector’s Edition The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade

Upgrade The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade Collector’s Edition

The two Collections above include not only the Blackwood Chapter, but also the base game and every previous Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online’s history (Morrowind, Summerset, Elsweyr, and Greymoor), making it the perfect jumping-on point for new players.

The Upgrade editions contain just Blackwood, ideal for existing players who already own the game and previous Chapters

For a complete rundown of all of Blackwood’s editions, pre-purchase rewards, and Collector’s Edition items, check out this article. You can pre-purchase Blackwood right now by clicking here!

Upon Blackwood’s launch in June, you can discover a new zone filled with adventure, challenge, and stories that make up part of the Gates of Oblivion year-long saga.

Explore the Blackwood

Caught between the Argonian homeland and Imperial province of Cyrodiil, the region of Blackwood is beset by Daedric influence, and its people struggle to survive would-be tyrants and Oblivion-spawned evils alike.

Including the Imperial City of Leyawiin (first featured in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion), the Niben Forest, and open wetlands of the Blackwood Bog, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a diverse land in strife, investigate the emerging Daedric threat, and discover all-new stories, challenges, and rewards not found anywhere else in Tamriel.

A Tale of Ambition

In Blackwood’s main storyline, you investigate a conspiracy involving the deposed Longhouse Emperors and uncover a deadly pact that spells doom for the people of Blackwood. Behind it all, of course, is the Prince of Destruction, Mehrunes Dagon himself, but what exactly are his plans are for Blackwood and Tamriel?

While a stand-alone tale that can be enjoyed in and of itself, the events of the Blackwood Chapter’s story progresses the larger Gates of Oblivion narrative that begins with the Flames of Ambition DLC and will continue throughout the rest of the year.

Gather New Allies

Share your adventures with fresh allies thanks to Blackwood’s new Companions system, allowing you to recruit, travel, and fight with an ally NPC complete with their own stories and character.

These unique warriors can join you in almost all of your adventures, level up their skills, and use customizable gear and combat abilities and behaviors—with this new system, you’ll never have to explore Tamriel alone again!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition

Your 2021 adventure begins with the Flames of Ambition downloadable content game pack, bringing two exciting new player-versus-enemy challenges to Tamriel: The Cauldron and Black Drake Villa. In these challenging new dungeons, you must assault a shrine to the Prince of Destruction and race to uncover a mysterious tome before it is lost to fire and ash.

In your journeys, you’ll be joined by fan favorite characters Eveli Sharp-Arrow (from the Orsinium downloadable content) and the outcast Dremora Lyranth (from the base game and Imperial City downloadable content), plus have an opportunity to earn unique rewards including powerful new items and fantastic collectibles. What you discover within these two new dungeons will set up the events of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood and the rest of the Gates of Oblivion storyline.

