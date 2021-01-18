Control Joins Xbox Game Pass for PC on January 21 - News

Remedy Entertainment's Control was added to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Android on December 3, 2020. The action-adventure game will now be added to the Xbox Game Pass for PC library on January 21.

The game will officially launch on the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with the release of Control: Ultimate Edition on February 2 for the digital version and March 2 for the physical version.

Things you can’t control: your hype until it’s available in 4 days. pic.twitter.com/SfPGGqx18u — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) January 17, 2021

Control has sold over two million units worldwide as of December 2020. Over 60 percent of the sales in 2019 were digital, while in 2020 digital sales accounted for over 90 percent.

Control is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, while a cloud-based version is available now on the Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna.

