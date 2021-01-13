30XX Launches February 17 for Steam Early Access - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Batterystaple Games announced 30XX will launch for Steam Early Access on February 17.

"Early Access was hugely influential in shaping 20XX into something special, and our team can’t wait to invite the community back into the process to help us reach new heights with 30XX," said Batterystaple Games founder Chris King.

"Thankfully, that time isn’t far off now and we’ll be doing just that on February 17, 2021. We look forward to fans leaving their mark on the game with feedback and their own designs in Maker Mode and hope to have you along for the ride."

View the Early Access release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Alongside the classic roguelike Arcade Mode and permadeath-free Mega Mode campaign, 30XX empowers fans to design the levels of their dreams with Maker Mode. Modeled after the tools used to develop the game, this level editor allows the community to craft custom stages and share them with the world. Popular player-made creations will be vetted by Batterystaple Games and other adventurers will have the option to shuffle these gauntlets into their journeys, helping keep the experience fresh and new for millennia to come.

The Steam Early Access release debuts with six level themes to sculpt and explore. These include Penumbra, a cathedral with reflective surfaces that encourage explorers to utilize their surroundings to take down foes, as well as the twitchy thrill ride Deepverse, a synthwave holo-jungle with intense timing-based hazards that test precise mastery of 30XX‘s crisp controls.

Hi-bit pixel art from art director Glauber Kotaki (Rogue Legacy, Chasm) ties the aesthetic of one stage to the next along with an energetic chiptune soundtrack that propels the action forward. No matter the arena, 30XX‘s heroes have a myriad of ways to tackle the obstacles ahead. Harness abilities from vanquished bosses using Nina’s new Power Fusion system, synthesizing them into 64 hybrid moves to surmount any stumbling block. Alternatively, wield Ace’s fearsome Techniques to chain together devastating combos and slice through anything in his way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles