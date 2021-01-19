Overall Game of the Year 2020 - Article

/ 105 Views

by, posted 8 minutes ago

2020 was a challenging, disruptive year that rearranged the cadence of daily life for millions. In this time of uncertainly and upheaval, many folks who had the means sought out art and entertainment — specifically video games — as a way to find joy and connection in a worrisome world. Thankfully, video games obliged.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the industry (and popular culture) by storm with its laid-back life simulation. Microsoft and indie team Moon Studios delivered a Metroidvania for the ages in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Square Enix took one of the most beloved, sacred games in video game history — Final Fantasy VII — and produced a remake worthy of its loyal fans. And last but not least, Sony sent its successful PS4 console out in style with the one-two punch of The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

The Shortlist:



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Runner-Up:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the gift that keeps giving. Since its launch in late March, it has afforded millions of players countless hours of joy, comfort, and creativity — with no sign of letting up. Looking back, it's hard to imagine the year 2020 without it. It arrived only nine days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and provided a wholesome electronic escape from social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and an unreliable future. Featuring expanded customization, decoration, and inventory options, along with the same approachable, relaxed simulation gameplay that's made Animal Crossing a darling for almost 20 years, New Horizons represents, arguably, the best of the series so far.

The Winner:



The Last of Us Part II

Only developer Naughty Dog has the freedom, fearlessness, and storytelling chops to deliver a game like The Last of Us Part II. The studio, which has experimented in blending cinematic presentation, emotionally-powerful narratives, and engaging third-person action for over a decade — and produced fan-favorite titles for much longer — pushed the envelope further than ever with its hotly-anticipated sequel to a game many consider the greatest of all time. The result: a stealth action experience that expands upon everything that made the premier game so special. With refined mechanics, additional flexibility in combat and stealth, more complex level designs, and smarter AI, it's an evolved, refined version of the original The Last of Us.

It's also a brutal, unyielding, morally-uncomfortable tale that will challenge you, haunt you, and fill you with uncertainly and regret. With deeply-flawed, complicated characters — brought to life through incredibly realistic motion capture and riveting voice performances — and unwinnable situations, it's a video game story that steers clear of Hollywood heroes and happy endings, and asks difficult questions about humanity's capacity for brutality. It's the brave, masterful culmination of Naughty Dog's years-long fusion of narrative design and gameplay, and our pick for Overall Best Game of 2020.

Previous Winners:

2019: Resident Evil 2

2018: God of War

2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2016 - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

2015 - Rocket League

2014 - Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

2013 - Super Mario 3D World

2012 - Journey

2011 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

2010 - Mass Effect 2

2009 - Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

2008 - LittleBigPlanet

2007 - BioShock

More Articles