Combining art and design to evoke a desired cultural or emotional reaction - that's the basic definition of art direction. It's more than just putting a host of beautiful imagery into your product and expecting people to love it. It's about how, where, when, and why you use these assets; how can you use a specific piece of art to elicit the effect you want from the people who see, hear, or otherwise experience what you've created? With that in mind, here are the games showcasing some of the Best Art Direction of 2020.

The Shortlist:

Cyberpunk 2077

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

The Winner:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Runner-up: Ghost of Tsushima

To call Ori and the Will of the Wisps gorgeous would be a massive understatement. Moon Studios had already done an amazing job with the art direction in Ori and the Blind Forest back in 2015, but with this sequel it somehow managed to completely outdo its earlier work. Practically every moment, every scene, every small detail works together to create something truly special; an audiovisual masterpiece on a level rarely seen or heard regardless of the medium.

