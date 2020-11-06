Boreal Blade Launches for Steam Early Access on November 12 - News

Developer Frozenbyte announced Boreal Blade will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on November 12 for $3.99 / €3.99 / £2.89 with a two-week 10 percent discount at launch.

"The Boreal Blade PC beta has been running since late last year, and we’ve decided to take it to the next phase—Early Access," said Frozenbyte CEO Lauri Hyvarinen. "Boreal Blade has several different game modes, and by doing Early Access we’re hoping to get more input on what players find most enjoyable and fun, to figure out exactly what we need to focus on with development, along with general polish and bug fixing before doing a full PC release."

View the Steam Early Access trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Boreal Blade is a team-based melee fighting game with a focus on player vs player combat, combining reactionary and tactical gameplay with extraordinary freedom to variate your attacks and develop your unique fighting style.

The game features four distinctive fighting styles with the possibility to choose between one-handed and two-handed weapons, a shield and a weapon combo, long thrusting pole weapons and fighting unarmed. Players can even throw items during battle! Three armor classes with their strengths and weaknesses are also included to guarantee a varied, ever-alterable fighting experience. Arm yourself and prepare to dive into the battle!

Key Features:

Reactionary and Tactical Gameplay – Complete freedom of attack and block direction performed with simple controls, allowing players to concentrate on their battle tactics and series of maneuvers and to control the flow of the battle. There are hundreds of ways to variate attacks and players have complete freedom to move the weapon and player character around, encouraging them to experiment and find the fighting style that suits them best.

– Complete freedom of attack and block direction performed with simple controls, allowing players to concentrate on their battle tactics and series of maneuvers and to control the flow of the battle. There are hundreds of ways to variate attacks and players have complete freedom to move the weapon and player character around, encouraging them to experiment and find the fighting style that suits them best. Four Multiplayer Game Modes – Players can charge into combat together with their clan mate warriors in Team Deathmatch and Boreal Battle modes where two teams go up against each other. Boreal Claim mode consists of two teams who take turns attacking or defending a banner against the other team. In Deathmatch it is everyone for themselves—the first warrior to get 20 kills wins the match!

– Players can charge into combat together with their clan mate warriors in Team Deathmatch and Boreal Battle modes where two teams go up against each other. Boreal Claim mode consists of two teams who take turns attacking or defending a banner against the other team. In Deathmatch it is everyone for themselves—the first warrior to get 20 kills wins the match! Four Different Fighting Styles – Hundreds of weapons, shields, pieces of armor and battle items for developing customized fighting styles and battle tactics.

– Hundreds of weapons, shields, pieces of armor and battle items for developing customized fighting styles and battle tactics. Detailed Character Creation and Game World – Create your warrior and choose their equipment, accessories and weapons and customize their appearance with jewelry, facial hair and armor dyes. Explore the different fighting arenas across the Nordic mythology inspired, painting-like Norvalg.

