Xbox Series X is the 'Most Player-Friendly Xbox Yet,' Says Geoff Keighley

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley in a series of Tweets praised the Xbox Series X saying he has spent a couple of weeks using the console and that it is "the most player-friendly Xbox yet."

"I've spent a couple weeks with Xbox Series X," said Keighley.

"Xbox has nailed a fast, fluid, powerful console experience. it is a dream to use; the most player-friendly Xbox yet. Everything from the UI to the experience makes play more seamless. I love the snap-in storage + quick resume.

"I always missed the old Xbox blade interface. The speed of the UI and load times really improves the gaming experience. The transition between generations is seamless. I unplugged my old Xbox and know I won't need it again.

"Xbox has built a great foundation for developers to build on. The launch lineup is not great. I find myself mostly playing existing Xbox One titles that load faster and have some graphical tweaks. That said it's incredible this console is launching in a pandemic."

The Xbox Series X and S will launch worldwide on November 10.

