WRC 9 is a PS5 Launch Title

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing announced WRC 9 will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5. It will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

View gameplay of the PS5 version of WRC 9 below:

Read the details on the PS5 release below:

Release Date:

America Digital – November 12 Retail – December 8

Australia and New Zealand Digital – November 12 Retail – December 3

Rest of the World Digital – November 19 Retail – November 9



PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 Upgrade:

Digital – The digital PlayStation 4 version of WRC 9 allows you to download the PlayStation 5 version at no extra cost from November 19 (worldwide) and December 8 (Americas).

– The digital PlayStation 4 version of WRC 9 allows you to download the PlayStation 5 version at no extra cost from November 19 (worldwide) and December 8 (Americas). Retail – The physical PlayStation 4 version of WRC 9 allows you to download the digital PlayStation 5 version of the game at no additional cost when it releases. (PlayStation 5 with disc drive required and PlayStation 4 disc must remain inserted to play the game.

Does the PlayStation 5 Version Grant Access to the PlayStation 4 Version?

The PlayStation 5 versions (digital or physical) of WRC 9 only gives you access to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

WRC 9 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It will also launch later for the Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.

