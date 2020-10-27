Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series S Will Not Support Ray Tracing - News

Capcom announced the Xbox Series S version of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing. The Xbox Series X version will still be getting ray tracing via an update.

"We’re excited to bring Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X with high frame rates up to 120 frames per second, enhanced 3D audio, reduced loading times, the Legendary Dark Knight difficulty, Turbo Mode, and playable Vergil on both consoles," said Capcom in a statement.

"Fans playing Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X will also experience the game in 4K resolution and with DirectX ray tracing. Both consoles deliver amazing next-generation speed and performance, and while we are just now scratching the surface of what they can do, our teams are eager to continue exploring the full capabilities of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the future.

"While ray tracing will be available as a downloadable title update on Xbox Series X, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing on Xbox Series S."

An update on ray tracing for #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/OCRcGRw5bl — Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (@DevilMayCry) October 27, 2020

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X and S on November 10 as a digital title, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12. A physical edition will launch on December 1.

