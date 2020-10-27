FIFA 21 Launches for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 on December 4 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts announced FIFA 21 will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 on December 5.

Users who own the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to upgrade using EA's Dual Entitlement program.

#FIFA21 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. More info here ➡ https://t.co/TbajtgHml5 pic.twitter.com/gTY0AzyUHY — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 27, 2020

Read an FAQ on the next-generation versions below:

What is Dual Entitlement?

Once you have your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement enables you to upgrade your copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, at no extra cost. Discless consoles require a digital entitlement to upgrade*.

How do I make sure I benefit from Dual Entitlement on my PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

If you purchase FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to upgrade your copy once you have the corresponding next generation console (PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X) at no extra cost by downloading it to your console up until the launch of FIFA 22.

Do I have to purchase FIFA 21 digitally to benefit from Dual Entitlement?

The physical copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 also includes your entitlement to download and play the PlayStation 5 version of the game (and Xbox One with Xbox Series X), so you’ll still be able to upgrade via Dual Entitlement if you purchase a next generation console with a disc drive.

If you intend to buy a discless next generation console, you will need to purchase FIFA 21 digitally to take advantage of the Dual Entitlement offer as physical discs cannot currently be used to upgrade to discless consoles.

Will my progress on PlayStation 4 transfer to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X?

All progress you make or content you acquire within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (including players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement), as well as all progression in Volt Football will transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back. Progress within all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, etc. will be specific to the console you are playing on and won’t transfer between consoles.

How does the Dual Entitlement upgrade work on next generation consoles?

If you buy a physical copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to download and play FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X from the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store at no extra cost once the game releases. You’ll need your FIFA 21 disc in the tray to play FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 as physical discs cannot currently be used to upgrade to discless consoles.

If you buy a digital copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, your copy of FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will be bundled with the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One copy, and you’ll be able to download and play FIFA 21 from the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store at no extra cost once it releases later this year.

Once I upgrade can I go back to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One?

Yes, you’ll be able to play FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after taking advantage of the Dual Entitlement offer.

Any progress you make in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and Volta Football will transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back. Progress within all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, etc. will be specific to the console you are playing on and won’t transfer between consoles.

What if I upgrade from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X, or Xbox One to PlayStation 5?

The Dual Entitlement upgrade is only available when you upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Will my progress transfer if I go from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X, or Xbox One to PlayStation 5?

No, your progress in Volta Football and FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will only transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Will I need a disc to play on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be a digital version of the game which you’ll be able to download once the game launches later this year. If you buy a physical copy of FIFA 21, you’ll need the disc to be inserted into your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to be able to launch FIFA 21 on those consoles. If you intend to buy a discless console, you will need to purchase FIFA 21 digitally to take advantage of the Dual Entitlement offer as physical discs cannot currently be used to upgrade to discless consoles.

