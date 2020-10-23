Operation7: Showdown is a Free-to-Play Shooter, Out Now for PS4 - News

Park ESM announced the free-to-play third-person shooter, Operation7: Showdown, is now available for the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Operation7: Showdown is a free-to-play third-person shooter game.

Main contents include weapon customization, vehicles, and characters. The weapon customization system allows you to combine various parts and assemble your own unique weapon. Vehicles are similar to “classes” in other shooter games: you can use vehicles to destroy walls and transport your allies, in addition to providing fast movement.

The game also provides realistic and dynamic action through various costumes that suit the genre of third-person shooter. Strategic and open maps within the competitive mode enhance fun and completeness of the game, and the combination differentiates Operation7: Showdown from other shooter games. You can easily progress through the battleground against other players by using weapons, costumes, and gears to your advantage.

