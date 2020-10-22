Faeria Launches November 3 for PS4 - News

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Abrakam announced the strategy game, Faeria, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 3. It will support cross-play. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"Faeria‘s innovative ‘living board’ sets it apart from other collectible card game titles where your cards and board management makes it strategic, fresh and fun to play," said Versus Evil general manager Steve Escalante.

"With the launch of Faeria on PlayStation 4, we now have a fully cross-platform collectible card game bringing a well crafted fantastical world of creatures, magic, and strategic combat for all players to enjoy. Congrats to the Abrakam Entertainment team and our porting partners at Fishing Cactus for helping us complete this journey."

With its unique living board, Faeria will challenge you with truly strategic card battles. Craft your deck, shape the battlefield, and fight for victory!

Enjoy 100-plus hours of solo content, co-operative missions, and puzzles! Explore a vast array of challenges that reward you in return. Journey through the Oversky and defeat devious World Bosses—or even play enemy AI in draft mode!

Enter Pandora, Faeria‘s unique draft mode that where your deck-building skills are put to the ultimate test. Choose to play against the AI or put your deck to the ultimate test in player-versus-player. Earn rewards based on how well you do. It’s the perfect way to increase your collection, or just have fun!

