Gears 5 Running on Xbox Series X Greatly Reduces Input Latency - News

Gears 5 developer The Coalition has been working to make the game perform and look better on the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S.

Through testing, the developers have been able to reduce input latency. In the Campaign, input latency has been reduced by 36 percent and in Versus mode it has been reduced by 57 percent.

Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and PC. It will be fully optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when the consoles launch on November 10.

#Gears5 feels better than ever on Xbox Series X. We’ve reduced input latency by 36% (Campaign) and 57% (Versus), delivering a profoundly more responsive experience for our players…especially when every millisecond matters. (1/3) — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) October 21, 2020

