Gears 5 Running on Xbox Series X Greatly Reduces Input Latency - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 532 Views
Gears 5 developer The Coalition has been working to make the game perform and look better on the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S.
Through testing, the developers have been able to reduce input latency. In the Campaign, input latency has been reduced by 36 percent and in Versus mode it has been reduced by 57 percent.
Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and PC. It will be fully optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when the consoles launch on November 10.
#Gears5 feels better than ever on Xbox Series X. We’ve reduced input latency by 36% (Campaign) and 57% (Versus), delivering a profoundly more responsive experience for our players…especially when every millisecond matters. (1/3)— Gears of War (@GearsofWar) October 21, 2020
(3/3) pic.twitter.com/PKfHg1U2Tv— Gears of War (@GearsofWar) October 21, 2020
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
I'm so confused why MS is having all these great studios work on previous games to do stuff like this. Let these people go work on next gen games. Start pumping up that Xbox game pass with your exclusives. I've already played all these games I don't care about going back with 36% less latency. The game was already great the first time I played it.
The fact that you think it's the same team working on enhancing Gears 5 and development team for the next games is silly. Beside, the studios get to unlock the true potential of Gears 5 with a much better hardware. All of these improvement are hardware improvement and they work with little work from the developer and everything they learn from working on enhancing Gears 5 can be brought forward to the next game.
- -1