Super Mario 3D All-Stars Remains at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 39, 2020, which ended September 27, 2020.

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) debuted in third place and Mafia: Trilogy (PS4) debuted in fourth place.

The Division 2 (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in second place, while The Crew 2 (PS4) re-entered in fifth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in sixth place, Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) is in seventh place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 39, 2020:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) The Division 2 (PS4) Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) Mafia: Trilogy (PS4) The Crew 2 (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Jump Force (PS4)

