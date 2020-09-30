Project Colonies: MARS 2120 Announced for Xbox Series X and S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer QUByte Interactive announced the 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure game, Project Colonies: MARS 2120, will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

QUByte Interactive game producer Marivaldo Cabral told Gematsu the team is waiting for approval from Sony Interactive Entertainment for final confirmation on the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Project Colonies: 2120 MARS is a 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure video game, of the Metroidvania subgenre, in which players take control of Lt. Anna “Charlotte” Right, a member of an enhanced elite group of Space Marines, sent on a Mission to the first Human Colony on Mars after a distress signal has been received on Earth.

Inspired by the great hallmarks of the Metroidvania subgenre (such as Super Metroid, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Guacamelee!), players make use of their enhanced abilities to traverse the large interconnected world of the Colony while fighting fierce enemies and challenging bosses with both melee and long-range combat techniques.

