Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets Introduction Trailer and Digital Deluxe Edition Details

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sumo Digital have released the introduction trailer and new details for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

When we kicked off this project our goal was simple: to give players an amazing, 3D, co-op adventure. The video above gives some insight into how we went about that, starting with Sackboy’s controls, crafting the worlds he explores, designing gameplay with loads of variety and layering on top anarchic, slapstick co-op multiplayer*.

We wanted every level in the game to feel unique and to continually surprise you with what comes next. In one stage you’ll be careening through a mountain pass on a runaway train, the next exploring a forgotten temple or facing off against a hostile baddie. We’ve mixed up the gameplay with a bunch of new power ups – including one which at one point quite literally turns the world on its head! And the game has an UN-BEL-IEV-ABLE soundtrack—there are moments where the music is sure to bring a smile to your face.

As you’ll know if you have played a Sackboy game before he is a BIG fan of fancy dress. There are more than 60 costumes to discover and you can easily mix and match pieces from different costumes to create your very own custom Sackboy. But we haven’t stopped there, we have also created a full emote system so you and your friends can hug, chest bump, dance and play air guitar together.

On the subject of co-op, this game is undoubtedly great in single player, but… throw some friends into the mix and it’s an absolute blast with so many laugh-out-loud moments and plenty of fun griefing opportunities!

Digital Deluxe Edition

Now I’d like to give you a sneak peek at our Digital Deluxe Edition, available on both PS4 and PS5, and the limited Special Edition only on PS4, both of which include some frankly delightful content to accompany the game.

Firstly, if you pre-order any edition, at a supporting retailer or through PlayStation Store you’ll get a copy of the digital comic, The Gathering Storm, in which you will discover the mysterious past of Scarlet, Sackboy’s mentor and Craftworld’s last remaining Knitted Knight.

If all-digital is your thing, then check out the Digital Deluxe Edition. If you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as the digital comic, you’ll also receive:

A digital art book showcasing the beautiful, crafted worlds of Sackboy and the weird and wonderful creatures that inhabit them.

A digital soundtrack featuring an eclectic selection of tracks from the game.

Four Sackboy costumes of PlayStation icons which you can use to customize your Sackboy: Jin from Ghost of Tsushima Sam Porter Bridges form Death Stranding Connor from Detroit: Become Human Deacon St. John from Days Gone

Four Sackboy emotes based on each PlayStation icon mentioned above to show off to your friends.

20 Sackboy avatars wearing different costumes from the game.

Finally, there’s the Special Edition which features all of the great stuff in the Digital Deluxe Edition plus a physical copy of the Art Book and this…

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

