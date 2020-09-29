Beautiful Desolation is an Isometric Adventure Game, Headed to Switch and PS4 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Untold Tales and developer The Brotherhood announced the 2D isometric adventure game, Beautiful Desolation, are coming to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A release date was not announced. The game first launched for PC via Steam and GOG on February 26.

Here is an overview of the game:

Beautiful Desolation is a 2D isometric adventure game set in the distant future.

Explore a post-apocalyptic landscape, solve puzzles, meet new friends and make powerful enemies, mediate conflicts and fight for your life as you unravel the secrets of the world around you.

Mark, a man out of time, searches for his lost brother Don, in a far-flung futuristic era ruled by highly advanced technologies which are both revered and reviled. Your surroundings hold echoes of a desolate past, and glimpses of a dark future that has yet to be written by your actions. Be prepared to face many tough choices that will shape this land long after you complete your journey.

The score is masterfully crafted by composer Mick Gordon, known for his work on Wolfenstein, DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct, and Need for Speed.

The inhabitants of this world will help and hinder you, as you make new discoveries and navigate the spectacular African-inspired landscape.

Negotiate your passage with local leaders, healers and warriors, or find yourself embroiled in a battle against nanite swarms, enormous scorpions, and rocket-equipped robots.

From thriving villages to crumbling cities, petrified forests and bone-dry ocean beds, this strange new world holds a multitude of terrains to uncover, beautifully rendered in 2D isometric art.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

