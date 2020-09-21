Mighty Goose is a Run and Gun Shooter, Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Playism and developers Blastmode and MP2 Games have announced side-scrolling run and gun shooter, Mighty Goose, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

Traveling the galaxy, hunting down evil. This is the life of Mighty Goose. One of the galaxy’s most credited bounty hunters!

At the core Mighty Goose is a tight side scrolling run and gun shooter that will test your skill, timing, reflexes. Building upon that solid arcade base, the game adds a ton of crazy weapons, warmachines, upgrades, and secrets.

Assume the role of Mighty Goose and bring the fight to the Void King. This galaxy conquering monarch commands a vast army of minions and mechanized monsters. Dealing with these baddies means traveling to distant worlds and facing all kinds of dangers. But not to worry, this is no problem for the legendary Mighty Goose!

Key Features:

Fast-paced run-and-gun experience with tight controls.

Battle against screen filling bosses that will test your skill, timing, and dodging

Customize your playing style using a combination of upgrade chips, secondary weapons and assist characters. Pilot devastating war-machine vehicles to decimate large groups of enemies.

Beautifully crafted vibrant pixel art worlds, vehicles and characters.

An amazing soundtrack featuring crunchy synth-rock and funky jazz-fusion melodies. Composed by Dominic Ninmark (Moonrider, Blazing Chrome, Gravity Circuit).

