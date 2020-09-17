Marvel's Avengers Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 36, 2020, which ended September 6, 2020. The Xbox One version debuted in ninth place.

FIFA 20 (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in second place. NBA 2K21 (PS4) debuted in third place. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) drops from first to fourth in its second week. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from fourth to fifth place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two Nintendo Switch titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 36, 2020:

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) - NEW FIFA 20 (PS4) NBA 2K21 (PS4) - NEW Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Days Gone (PS4) Marvel's Avengers (XOne) - NEW Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (NS)

