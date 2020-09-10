Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 30 to Sep 5 - Switch Sells 345K, PS4 Sells 131K, XOne Sells 20K - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 345,301 consoles sold for the week ending September 5, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 131,812 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 20,157 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,603 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 95,981 units (38.50%). The PlayStation 4 is down 97,021 units (-42.40%), the Xbox One is down 32,836 units (-61.96%), and the 3DS is down 10,066 units (-73.64%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 345,301 ( 63,749,263 ) PlayStation 4 - 131,812 ( 113,091,063 ) Xbox One - 20,157 ( 48,239,977 ) 3DS - 3,603 ( 75,782,164 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 129,908 PlayStation 4 - 46,357 Xbox One - 13,084 3DS - 1,655

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 98,280 PlayStation 4 - 71,559 Xbox One - 5,878 3DS - 909 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 105,138 PlayStation 4 - 9,865 3DS - 968 Xbox One - 294

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,975 PlayStation 4 - 4,031 Xbox One - 901 3DS - 71

