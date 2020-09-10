Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 30 to Sep 5 - Switch Sells 345K, PS4 Sells 131K, XOne Sells 20K - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 609 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 345,301 consoles sold for the week ending September 5, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 131,812 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 20,157 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,603 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 95,981 units (38.50%). The PlayStation 4 is down 97,021 units (-42.40%), the Xbox One is down 32,836 units (-61.96%), and the 3DS is down 10,066 units (-73.64%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 345,301 (63,749,263)
- PlayStation 4 - 131,812 (113,091,063)
- Xbox One - 20,157 (48,239,977)
- 3DS - 3,603 (75,782,164)
- Switch - 129,908
- PlayStation 4 - 46,357
- Xbox One - 13,084
- 3DS - 1,655
- Nintendo Switch - 98,280
- PlayStation 4 - 71,559
- Xbox One - 5,878
- 3DS - 909
- Switch - 105,138
- PlayStation 4 - 9,865
- 3DS - 968
- Xbox One - 294
- Switch - 11,975
- PlayStation 4 - 4,031
- Xbox One - 901
- 3DS - 71
3 Comments
Another week and we go over the magic number 64!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nintendo 64 million
- +1