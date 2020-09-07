Minecraft to Add PS VR Support Later This Month - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Mojang Studios announced the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft will be adding virtual reality support via PlayStation VR later this month.

"Us Mojang folks have been bursting to say something about this for ages! PS VR support has actually been a planned PS4 feature since we got the thumbs-up from Sony to bring cross-platform play and the Bedrock version to PlayStation 4. There was never any question of would we, just when," said Mojang in the blog post.

"Once we’ve finished the final bits of polish to the experience, the PS VR support will arrive via a patch for the main Minecraft game. Everyone who has Minecraft on PlayStation 4 will get that patch automatically. Download that patch and you’ll get access to the new Minecraft VR functionality. Of course, you’ll need a PS VR setup in order to use it."

Mojang Studios says it is 100 percent the same game as before but in virtual reality. No content has been removed for the VR version of the game. There are new settings and guidance so players can change the VR experience that best fits the player's needs. There are two ways to play the game in VR: Immersive and Living Room modes.

You will be using a DualShock 4 controller in VR mode to help you move around, craft, mine, fight, and everything else you can do in the game.

