Sony to Spotlight Upcoming PlayStation VR Titles This Week

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will be spending this week spotlighting some of the upcoming titles for the PlayStation VR. this includes announcements and updates for previously revealed PlayStation VR titles.

There will be no PlayStation 5 related news as these spotlights are all about the games.

Sony also announced there will be a PlayStation Store PS VR sale starting on Wednesday, September 9. You can check out the list of games that will be discounted below:

Arizona Sunshine

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth

Borderlands 2 VR

Everybody’s Golf VR

Farpoint

Firewall Zero Hour

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Superhot VR

Tetris Effect

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

