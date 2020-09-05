Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Announce Shenmue the Animation - News

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have announced Shenmue the Animation. It is a 13 episode animated series based on Sega's Shenmue video game series.

It is currently in production at Telecom Animation Film. Chikara Sakurai is the Director of the series and Shenmue creator and game designer Yu Suzuki will act as Executive Producer. More details will be released at a later date.

The original Shenmue released for the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 with the sequel, Shenmue II, releasing in 2001. The follow-up game, Shenmue III, released in November 2019.

