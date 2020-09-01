Dead by Daylight Coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 in Holiday 2020 - News

posted 21 hours ago

Developer Behaviour Interactive announced Dead by Daylight will launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020. Users who already own Dead by Daylight will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version on their new platform of choice for free and will be able to carry over any progress.

The game will also receive a "massive graphical overhaul" on all platforms with the "ultimate goal is to improve the immersion tenfold, making the environments as realistic as a scary, disturbing nightmare." Lighting, video effects, modeling, textures, and animations will all be improved. More props will also be added to maps.

"The game you know and love is stepping into the future," said Dead by Daylight director Mathieu Cot. "The team has been focused on this plan for an entire year and we’re so excited to bring you Dead by Daylight as you’ve never seen it before, while still offering new Chapters and Archives. This is ambitious, and we’re ready."

Cross-progression will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia versions of the game. Using a Behaviour Account, players will be able to carry over progression to all platforms.

