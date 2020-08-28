Microsoft Flight Simulator Debuts in First on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 34th week of 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops from first to second place in its 23rd week on sale. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in third place. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) after four weeks at the top has dropped to fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) drops to fifth place. Minecraft is up four spots to take sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, one PC exclusive, and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 34, 2020: Microsoft Flight Simulator - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost Of Tsushima Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft EA Sports UFC 4 Paper Mario: The Origami King 51 Worldwide Games F1 2020

