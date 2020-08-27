Live-Action Resident Evil Series Coming to Netflix - News

Netflix announced a live-action series based on Capcom's popular Resident Evil series is in development and will be coming to the service.

"When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything," said Netflix via Twitter. "Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix."

Here is a summary of the story in the show:

The Netflix series will tell its new story across two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets.

Secrets that could destroy the world. The second, more than a decade into the future sees less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than 6 billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past—about her sister, her father and herself—continue to haunt her.

