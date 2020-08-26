Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Launches November 13, Reveal Trailer Released - News

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 13, 2020. The game will also launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, "depending on when consoles are available to consumers."

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops. Players will be dropped into the Cold War's geopolitical battle of the early 1980's. The Campaign mode will see players delve into the "dark center of a global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason, and Hudson, as well as a new cast of operatives to stop a plot decades in the making."

The worldwide Multiplayer reveal will happen on Wednesday, September 9. The game will also see the return of the Zombies mode.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is the list of the different editions of the game that will be available:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game PlayStation 4 version plays on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility at launch Xbox One version plays on Xbox Series X via backward compatibility at launch

game Confrontation Weapons Pack

Cross-Gen Bundle ($69.99)

Cross-Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game PlayStation: Includes PlayStation 4 version of game and PlayStation 5 version when it launches Xbox: Includes Xbox One version of game and Xbox Series X version when it launches

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game Confrontation Weapons Pack

Ultimate Edition ($89.99)

Cross-Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game PlayStation: Includes PlayStation 4 version of game and PlayStation 5 version when it launches Xbox: Includes Xbox One version of game and Xbox Series X version when it launches

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game Land, Sea and Air Pack

Three Operator Skins

Three Vehicle Skins

Three Weapon Blueprints

Battle Pass Bundle (One Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)

Confrontation Weapons Pack

Digital Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

Pre-order any digital edition to receive:

Early access to the Open Beta, first on PlayStation 4

Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone

Here is an overview of the game:

The iconic Black Ops series is back for an all-new, next generation experience with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War–he direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Key Features

Single Player Black Ops Cold War drops fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Story Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson, and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making.

Multiplayer Beyond the Campaign, Black Ops Cold War delivers the next generation of Multiplayer combat and an all-new Zombies experience, in addition to sharing content with the free-to-play, free-for-everyone blockbuster battle royale experience, Call of Duty: Warzone. Black Ops Cold War will feature cross generation cross-play support, with cross progression for all players to play together. Black Ops Cold War will also offer a Battle Pass system and deliver a steady stream of post-launch content, including multiplayer maps and modes, Zombies experiences, along with a robust schedule of in-game community events. Black Ops Cold War includes shared progression features with Warzone, adding inventory items that can be used in both titles. Plus, Warzone players will still have access to Modern Warfare content they earned previously, like Operators and weapon blueprints. More information on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be announced at a later date.

Zombies Uncover dark Cold War experiments that unleash a new Zombie threat to take on in frightening and intense co-operative gameplay with friends. More details around the next, new chapter of Call of Duty Zombies will be revealed in the coming weeks.



