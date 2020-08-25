Call of Duty Back Ops: Cold War Premiere Set for Tomorrow at 10:30am PT - News

Last week Activision announced the next entry in the Call of Duty series is titled Call of Duty Back Ops: Cold War and the full worldwide reveal will happen on Wednesday, August 26.

In a recent tweet, Activision has now announced the premiere will take place at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm ET. The premiere will happen within the free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

More information on the game will be released during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live event on Thursday, August 27.

𝙺𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙷𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢 ██ ██ ██████ █ ████ █. ██ ████ ████ 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼 █ 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚔. 𝟷𝟶:𝟹𝟶𝚊𝚖 𝙿𝚃 ████. ████ ██ ███. pic.twitter.com/hS5WkvgXeR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 24, 2020

Don't miss a world premiere new look at @CallofDuty Black Ops - Cold War.



Live during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT



Watch at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/HciGWttPUX — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

