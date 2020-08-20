Martha is Dead is a Psychological Thriller, Headed to Xbox Series X - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer LKA announced the first-person psychological thriller, Martha is Dead, will launch for the Xbox Series X alongside the previously announced PC version in 2021.

Check out 14 minutes of gameplay footage below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creator of The Town of Light comes Martha is Dead, a first-person psychological thriller that combines disturbing and dreamlike tones with a mix of history, superstition and psychological distress.

Set in Tuscany in 1944 amid the brutality of the second world war as the conflict intensifies between Germany, its Axis power allies and the Allied forces of the United States, United Kingdom and its empire, the body of a woman has been found, drowned and desecrated at the side of a lake. Martha is dead, and now her twin sister must deal with the fallout from her murder, the acute trauma of loss, all whilst the horror of war draws ever closer.

From developer, LKA, Martha is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide.

Martha is Dead is created with Unreal Engine 4 to deliver an incredible visual experience that blurs the boundaries between gaming and reality, bringing next-generation visuals and gameplay to PC in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles