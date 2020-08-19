Rumor: PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S Launch Date and Price Leaked - News

The launch date and prices for the upcoming next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft have been leaked, according to a rumor and posted by Twitter user Roberto Serrano.

Microsoft will be launching their next-generation consoles one week before Sony. The Xbox Series S will launch on November 5 for $299 / €299 and the Xbox Series X will launch on November 6 for $499 / €499.

Sony will launch both versions of the PlayStation 5 on the same day, November 13. The standard edition with the disc drive will be priced at $499 / €499 and the Digital Edition will be priced at $399 / €399.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until the official price and launch dates are announced by Sony and Microsoft.

What we officially do know is the Xbox Series X will launch in November and the PS5 will launch this Holiday season. The Xbox Series S has yet to officially be announced by Microsoft.

