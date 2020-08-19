Rumor: PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S Launch Date and Price Leaked - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,411 Views
The launch date and prices for the upcoming next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft have been leaked, according to a rumor and posted by Twitter user Roberto Serrano.
Microsoft will be launching their next-generation consoles one week before Sony. The Xbox Series S will launch on November 5 for $299 / €299 and the Xbox Series X will launch on November 6 for $499 / €499.
Sony will launch both versions of the PlayStation 5 on the same day, November 13. The standard edition with the disc drive will be priced at $499 / €499 and the Digital Edition will be priced at $399 / €399.
As always this should be treated as a rumor until the official price and launch dates are announced by Sony and Microsoft.
What we officially do know is the Xbox Series X will launch in November and the PS5 will launch this Holiday season. The Xbox Series S has yet to officially be announced by Microsoft.
So price leaks from Sony AND Microsoft AT THE SAME TIME? Yeah, totally believable. ;-)
I hope it's true because then we can finally get announcements since neither company wants to break the seal.
if true, that would be a win for Sony.
Yeah, I don't think that MS can afford to allow more than $50 price gap between Series X and digital PS5, or less than a $150 price gap between Series S and digital PS5.
Who is this guy that we should take him seriously? Does he have any track record with leaks? That said, the only part of this that would kinda surprise me would be the digital PS5 being a full $100 cheaper after all.
Whit all due respect, not trying to offend Xbox fanbase or cause console wars, If this is true than the $399 discless PS5 feels like a great deal better than the discless Series S. I mean, $100 is a big deal, but you just can't compare Rumored Series S spec. and PS5. Ps5 is just another level far above in power, if the diference is just $100 than Series S will have problems here ( i think MS can make it $249, let's wait and see.) Also Series X vs. Ps5 at $499 looks like a good fight. Let's see how these two fare agains each other soon on Digital Foundry, will Series X GPU advantage shine? Or Ps5 will fare better whit "magic SSD" and more advanced I/O?
AI agree with you to a certain extent but there is something we need to keep in mind, and that is the holiday deals. The Series S will be the first one to hit the coveted $199 price. At that price, it becomes an excellent option as a secondary console.
Microsoft talked about being more aggressive this time around. These price would not be aggressive at all.
Prices do seem reasonable so this could be true. Or it could be the work of an attention whore.
This is an odd news piece. This guy basically says: "BREAKING NEWS" followed by "I think," then ends with "to be confirmed."
It doesn't matter what the ps5 price on this website the ps5 could cost 1000 bucks more and you guys would still say its a win for Sony lol bias at its finest
Hopefully fake, for Microsoft's sake. There needs to be more than $100 difference between Series S and digital PS5, saving $100 is not worth losing 6 tflops of GPU power, 4 GB of RAM, and about half the SSD speed compared to digital PS5. Either Series S needs to be $250, or digital PS5 needs to be $450, so that there can be a $150 price gap between Series S and digital PS5. I also think that MS can't afford to allow a price gap larger than $50 between digital PS5 and Series X. Thankfully, this guy seems to have very little credibility, some random Italian journalist with no history of accurate leaks from what I can tell.
This is this guy's third tweet in the same thread, dating back to May 30, each with a different "BREAKING NEWS" announcement with a different guess of the release dates. Pardon me if I take this rumor with a sizable grain of salt.
I hope it's true $499 vs $599 probably mean CAD $200 difference. $299 for XSS seems a little high though, if the rumor are true regarding performance I would expect a $299 version to come with a disc drive. A discless version should be $199-$249 or else I don't this version leverage much interest.
Nope, a disk drive isn't going to be a 100 less. Some unknown guy on twitter, brilliant.
Your not understanding the situation that's why. This isn't as simple as disc drive = $100. If a person buys the digital edition they are 100% locked into buying all their games from the Sony store only for the whole generation. That means every game you buy Sony doesn't have to give a cut of that to retailers. That is worth more to Sony than just the cost of a disc drive. That's more money in their pocket every time you buy a game directly from them. Which is all I do so I do plan on going disc less.
I forgot to add this also means no more used games. Which Sony made absolutely no money from. So yea this is worth $100 to Sony.
Well said, was about to say this. Sony is very willing to give you $100 off to be locked into their store and not able to use used games.
This is pretty much what I expect. The S will be a very nice entry level console :) The disc-less version being 100$ would also be amazing. I may buy it day one alongside my Xbox Series X (was waiting for Horizon D.) if it is the case! I'm 100% digital, so it is just perfect for me to have to pay less for it ;-)
The prices also happen to be the most commonly expected ones. Also strange that Microsoft would launch Series S one day before Series X. What exactly is the point of that?
@Rol Well, I would say that a split launch for S and X is designed to lessen lines at retail stores at midnight, but it's corona season, who is crazy enough to wait in line for a console during covid? Maybe they are afraid some people will still be stupid enough to wait in lines to get one, so they are hopping that a split launch for S and X will help promote social distancing as much as possible.
