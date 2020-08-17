Jagex Signs Shadow Warrior Dev Flying Wild Hog to Launch a New Multi-Format Living Game in 2021 - News

British games company Jagex announced it has signed a deal with Shadow Warrior series developer Flying Wild Hog to launch a new "multi-format living game" in 2021. Open and closed beta phases are planned before the games released.

This is the first title to be signed to Jagex's third-party publishing division Jagex Partners. The game is " being developed using the extensive knowledge and skills that Jagex has built over almost two decades of running live game services."

The new game is being built using Unreal Engine 4 and will "deliver a rich, deep, connected, and customizable multiplayer action-RPG gaming experience of high adventure and explosive action set in a sci-fi universe."

"In Jagex, we’ve found the ideal publishing partner for a game that our talented development team can’t wait to show the world," said Flying Wild Hog CEO Michal Szustak. "What’s been clear since the very first conversation we had with Jagex Partners is that they completely understand independent development, the resources and best practice in building and maintaining a live game service, and crucially how to delight and engage players."

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell added, "When we set out to build Jagex into the home of a portfolio of living games – experiences like the RuneScape franchise which have the ability to last for 20 years or more – we were absolutely confident that we would be able to find games of huge potential.

"In Flying Wild Hog, we’ve found a partner that fully appreciates the importance of evergreen and evolving design, meaningful social interaction, player empowerment, and long-term commercial opportunity. It’s a team with a rare combination of passion, vision, focus and skill. Together with Jagex, this is a potent combination and we’re really excited to get our teeth into this partnership and to work as one international team."

Vice President of Third-Party and Partnerships Jeff Pabst continued, "We’ve looked at hundreds of games since we launched Jagex Partners because we always knew that we wanted to find the absolute best for our first deal – and that takes time to find. We have found a great game and a great partner in FWH and we can’t wait to start building something special for a new community of players."

