Xbox Series X Launches This November, Halo Infinite Delayed to 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 24 minutes ago / 232 Views
Microsoft announced their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch worldwide this November. Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries in a separate post announced it will no longer launch alongside the Xbox Series X and has been delayed to 2021.
"We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision," said 343 Industries studio head Chris Lee.
"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.
"We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect."
There will still be thousands of playable games at launch on the Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility as well as over 100 games optimized for the console, including Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21, and more.
More than 50 new games are planned to launch by the end of 2020 that will release on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,Dirt 5,Gears Tactics,Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion. There are also several Xbox Series X console exclusives, including exclusives like The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected, and more.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
9 Comments
It sucks Halo Infinite has been delayed, but I'd rather wait a bit longer than play an incomplete and buggy game this year. lets hope the delay isn't until holiday 2021, but early 2021.
Well that sucks, rly. Another game i was looking for is delayed. Halo is my favorite series and i was rly looking for Infinite. I didnt care about all criticism about graphic, since for me it looked beautiful and gameplay was great. Oh well i just hope Cyberpunk and WD Legion wont get deleyed because if they did i wont have anything to play until the end of year since there are no games i look for beside Halo,Cyberpunk and Legion
But we that Said it looked terrible are such fucking haters , Microsoft did the right thing , clearly this game was not ready to launch in a few months and needs a LOT of work.
How many systems have launched without a single new first party title before? MS don't have anything else lined up right? It's just going to be 3rd parties and backwards compatiblity. Crazy.
Eeek, good for the game assuming its more than just graphical tweaks but bad for Series X's launch. I hope this doesn't cause them to money hat a big third party title this fall.
🤔 I thought everybody was saying the build they showed was months old. I think this is the right call to delay, but at the same time this was their big console launch game so it's also a bad move.
Well, MS maybe should have done that before showing it.. feels like they want the marketing to fail. The only game playable will be third party sequels which feels like most already got tired of last gen. Maybe they should have just delayed launch to March or holiday next year tbh.
You know.. i want to rephrase a bit, after reading the twitter post, i do agree they have to put their team's health and perfection the game first. Just unfortunate they are biting hard on that release date. A misstep from the start can make you lose and entire gen. Don't think it will be the case, but they could have delayed the launch. Switch launch mid gen and in March and was successful. It did launch with a big title tho, which could have been the case here with Halo in 2021 for a 1-2 punch.
