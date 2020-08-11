Xbox Series X Launches This November, Halo Infinite Delayed to 2021 - News

posted 24 minutes ago

Microsoft announced their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch worldwide this November. Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries in a separate post announced it will no longer launch alongside the Xbox Series X and has been delayed to 2021.

"We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision," said 343 Industries studio head Chris Lee.

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

"We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect."

There will still be thousands of playable games at launch on the Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility as well as over 100 games optimized for the console, including Destiny 2, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Madden NFL 21, and more.

More than 50 new games are planned to launch by the end of 2020 that will release on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,Dirt 5,Gears Tactics,Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs: Legion. There are also several Xbox Series X console exclusives, including exclusives like The Medium, Scorn, Tetris Effect: Connected, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

