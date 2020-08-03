Xbox Reminds Gamers the Xbox Series X Supports the Xbox One Controller Across All Games - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller will not with PlayStation 5 games, but it will work with PS4 games running on the PS5 through backwards compatibility.

Microsoft has taken a not so subtle jab at Sony in a tweet later today. The official Xbox UK Twitter account reminded gamers the Xbox Series X will be compatible with every Xbox One controller on all games on the Xbox Series X.

The list of compatible controllers includes official Xbox One controllers, Xbox Adaptive controller and the Xbox Elite controllers.

ICYMI: Xbox Series X is backwards compatible with ALL Xbox One controllers across ALL games

🎮 Official Xbox Controllers

✨ Xbox Adaptive Controller

💪 Xbox Elite Wireless Controllers

⚡️ SCUF Controllers pic.twitter.com/f8URC3iJXr — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) August 3, 2020

The Xbox Series X and PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles