Xbox Reminds Gamers the Xbox Series X Supports the Xbox One Controller Across All Games

Xbox Reminds Gamers the Xbox Series X Supports the Xbox One Controller Across All Games - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 370 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller will not with PlayStation 5 games, but it will work with PS4 games running on the PS5 through backwards compatibility. 

Microsoft has taken a not so subtle jab at Sony in a tweet later today. The official Xbox UK Twitter account reminded gamers the Xbox Series X will be compatible with every Xbox One controller on all games on the Xbox Series X.

The list of compatible controllers includes official Xbox One controllers, Xbox Adaptive controller and the Xbox Elite controllers.

The Xbox Series X and PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

20 Comments

Jranation
Jranation (1 hour ago)

And right after the DS4 news lol! Xbox making the RIGHT moves.

  • +2
Skixx
Skixx (1 hour ago)

Dual Sense has adaptive triggers which DS4 lacks so it kinda makes sense for PS5 games. Kinds of missed opportunity to say 3rd party dev can use DS4 for their games. Would be great for Co op and u dont have extra dual sensw lying around

  • +1
Alistair
Alistair (1 hour ago)

that's just an excuse, just support both, that won't take any effort

  • -1
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (1 hour ago)

I like the adaptive triggers feature... but it's not so essential that they couldn't make games without it. I'm on the fence between the two systems, leaning towards an XBox One. I already have DS4 controllers, and being able to use them for multiplayer would have factored into my decision.

  • +5
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (44 minutes ago)

Make games playable without it I should have said. And I meant XBox Series X obviously, although I also may just buy a One X depending on the price differences.

  • 0
Knitemare
Knitemare (25 minutes ago)

Lol, what Xbox is saying in between paragraphs is that, they didnt add any game changing technology that will require the specific new controller designed for the new gen games. Its good for the cosumer, but also not so good, because they are not taking anything old away, but also not giving anything new.

  • -2
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (22 minutes ago)

So far as I can tell, there's no reason why most, if not all PS5 games couldn't be played with a DS4. Controller innovation is good. Backwards compatibility is good. There's no reason why either company couldn't have done both.

  • 0
Jranation
Jranation (11 minutes ago)

Just like the Switch you could still use a Wii U pro controller for games that doesnt require gyro controls. Controllers still have the same number of buttons.

  • 0
Jranation
Jranation (9 minutes ago)

Its good for local multiplayer games. You dont need to buy new controllers when you can just use the ones you already have.

  • 0
Knitemare
Knitemare (2 minutes ago)

Yes, as you said in game that doesnt require the motion. Thats equivalent to say, in PS4 games, which are the ones that doesnt require the new DS5 characteristics. If they keep fully compatibility with DS4, that makes the programmers lazy, we have been there already...

  • 0
Random_Matt
Random_Matt (1 hour ago)

Not even remotely the same situation.

  • -4
Jranation
Jranation (8 minutes ago)

same situation is what?

  • 0
Bandorr
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

Have we hard anything about the X series controller? Is it any different than the Xbox box line of controllers?

  • -4
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (1 hour ago)

Yep. Changes include: New D-pad, that is a hybrid between a disc d-pad and a cross d-pad, which is designed to work well with many types of games. New wireless tech designed to reduce input latency. Slightly smaller size and retuned ergonomics to better accommodate children. Textures added to more components for better grip. Share button added. Relatively minor changes compared to PS5's controller, but arguably they didn't need huge changes since the XB1 controller is already loved by many gamers.

  • +2

Comments below voting threshold

LivingMetal
LivingMetal (1 hour ago)

And how long will Microsoft continue making Xbox One Controllers? Come on, people. This is like signing a two-year contract for satellite TV because you were lured by the 1/2 off subscription price for the first 6 months.

  • -5
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (1 hour ago)

You are aware that about 50 million people already own at least one XBox One controller... right? That's who this is primarily for.

  • +4
Alistair
Alistair (1 hour ago)

so dumb, I can't even...

  • +2
  • -5
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (49 minutes ago)

What principle..? People already have the controllers, and save some money not having to buy an extra. Why does it matter how long Microsoft will keep making them?

  • +2
Marth
Marth (36 minutes ago)

You do know that you can still buy 360 controllers? Because they still sell, no need to take them off the market. They also work perfectly in Windows which is another reason to keep selling then.

  • 0