Resident Evil 3 Sales top 2.7 Million Units, Monster Hunter World Tops 16 Million Units Sold - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Capcom in their financial report for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has revealed sales figures for some of their games. The first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The remake of Resident Evil 3 launched on April 3, 2020 and in less than two months has sold over 2.7 million units worldwide. As previously announced, The Resident Evil series has sold over 100 million units lifetime.

Monster Hunter: World sold an additional 300,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to over 16 million units worldwide. The Iceborne expansion continues to sell well, however, a sales update was not provided.

