Shing! is a Side-Scrolling Action Game, Release Date Revealed for Switch, PS4 and PC

Developer Mass Creation announced the side-scrolling arcade action game Shing! will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on August 28. A release date for the Xbox One version was not announced.

View a developer diary below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the most exciting and immersive beat-em-up combat system ever—become a kickass ninja and slice some demons in style! Join a band of wisecracking warriors in a bloody adventure through the land of mythical monsters and mysterious machines.

Key Features:

Play Solo or With Friends – Four-player local and online co-op.

– Four-player local and online co-op. Experience Immersive and Intuitive Controls – Right analog stick controls your weapon giving you instant access to extensive moveset.

– Right analog stick controls your weapon giving you instant access to extensive moveset. Enjoy Gameplay that Never Gets Old – Master the multilayered combat, overcome clever enemies and face epic bosses.

– Master the multilayered combat, overcome clever enemies and face epic bosses. Experiment with a Freestyle Combat System – Mix and match combos, switch characters on the fly and turn enemy abilities against them.

Witness the glory of beat-em-up 2.0!

