Forza Horizon 4 to Get Xbox Series X Upgrade, Run at 4K and 60 FPS - News

/ 481 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games announced the 2018 racing game, Forza Horizon 4, will support Smart Delivery on the Xbox Series X at launch and the game will be upgraded for the next generation console.

The racing game will run 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X. It will also feature quick game resume, faster loading times and higher visual fidelity at longer distances.

All the improvements for Forza Horizon 4 on the Xbox Series X will be available at no extra cost for owners of the game.

Forza Horizon 4 is available now for the Xbox One and PC.

Forza Horizon 4 will be optimized for the Xbox Series X at launch with Smart Delivery.



📺️Native 4K 60 FPS

🏁Quick Game Resume and Faster Load Times

🔎 Higher Visual Fidelity at Longer Distances



💲💲All at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/p1uN531RYR — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) July 23, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles