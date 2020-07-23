Ghost of Tsushima Outsells Paper Mario to Top the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 212,915 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 19.

Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) debuted in second with sales of 109,092 units. Together! The Battle Cats Game & Pouch Set (NS) debuted in ninth with sales of 9,725 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to third place with sales of 71,897 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth with sales of 36,183 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 113,197 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 4,523 units, the 3DS sold 903 units, and the Xbox One sold 31 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) – 212,915 (New) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo, 07/17/20) – 109,092 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 71,897 (5,186,283) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 36,183 (1,173,243) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 29,719 (124,595) [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 26,951 (118,498) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 20,586 (235,891) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,031 (3,035,989) [NSW] Together! The Battle Cats Game & Pouch Set (Ponos, 07/16/20) – 9,725 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,834 (3,662,804)

