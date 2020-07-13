Death Stranding PC Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions have released the launch trailer for the PC version of Death Stranding, ahead of its release tomorrow.

View the PC launch trailer below:

Read the PC specs below:

Minimum 30fps – 720p (1280×720)

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 HDD Space: 80GB

80GB Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 30fps – 1080p (1920×1080)

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 HDD Space: 80GB

80GB Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps – 1080p (1920×1080)

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 HDD Space: 80GB

80GB Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated projects of the last decade. Starring Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, the game takes place in the near future, where mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged wasteland to save mankind from impending annihilation.

The groundbreaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Mads Mikkelsen and Lea Seydoux.

Death Stranding will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14. It is available now for the PlayStation 4.

