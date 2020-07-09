Sony Releases First Look at PS5 Box Art With Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 744 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the first look at what the box art for PlayStation 5 games will look like with Insomniac Games' Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.
View the box art images below:
Let us know in the comments what you think of the PS5 box art.
14 Comments
White on blue? Not a fan personally.
Agreed, this black on white looks far better https://i.imgur.com/UTWyYjI.jpg
Yeah, looks far better with the black case.
The boxart is cool. That border/ case combo doesn't work well together in my opinion though
A black banner and case would look way better: https://images.pushsquare.com/3d1dcb0b32cab/ps5-game-case-box-art.original.jpg
As somebody who is going for the digital edition (probably) I honestly don't care. I haven't seen a sexy game case since the original PSP packaging, and somehwat the Switch packaging, so meh...
I'm sad that they are sticking with the same packaging as PS4 games. That blue shell plastic case in particular is prone to dropping games off the disc spool before you even open the game. This leads to damages to the game, and games that don't work when shipped to you.
What do you all think of the PS5 box art? Thumbs up or down?
Was expecting the plastic to be black, not blue...
Looks good, but I'll never see it as I'll be buying the digital version
@KLAMarine I assume the blue is for the LED's on the console itself.
The blue case ruined it. :S
