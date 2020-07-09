Sony Releases First Look at PS5 Box Art With Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony Releases First Look at PS5 Box Art With Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 744 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the first look at what the box art for PlayStation 5 games will look like with Insomniac Games' Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020. 

View the box art images below:

Sony Releases First Look at PS5 Box Art With Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony Releases First Look at PS5 Box Art With Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Let us know in the comments what you think of the PS5 box art.

14 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

White on blue? Not a fan personally.

estebxx
estebxx (2 hours ago)

Agreed, this black on white looks far better https://i.imgur.com/UTWyYjI.jpg

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (1 hour ago)

Yeah, looks far better with the black case.

axumblade
axumblade (2 hours ago)

The boxart is cool. That border/ case combo doesn't work well together in my opinion though

Jranation
Jranation (2 hours ago)

That Blue and white banner is not going to look good on shelves

jakemania
jakemania (3 hours ago)

A black banner and case would look way better: https://images.pushsquare.com/3d1dcb0b32cab/ps5-game-case-box-art.original.jpg

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (1 hour ago)

As somebody who is going for the digital edition (probably) I honestly don't care. I haven't seen a sexy game case since the original PSP packaging, and somehwat the Switch packaging, so meh...

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (3 hours ago)

I'm sad that they are sticking with the same packaging as PS4 games. That blue shell plastic case in particular is prone to dropping games off the disc spool before you even open the game. This leads to damages to the game, and games that don't work when shipped to you.

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (2 hours ago)

Could be better. I really liked his styling in Spider-verse.

trunkswd
trunkswd (3 hours ago)

What do you all think of the PS5 box art? Thumbs up or down?

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Was expecting the plastic to be black, not blue...

ArchangelMadzz
ArchangelMadzz (3 hours ago)

Looks good, but I'll never see it as I'll be buying the digital version

ArchangelMadzz
ArchangelMadzz (3 hours ago)

@KLAMarine I assume the blue is for the LED's on the console itself.

QUAKECore89
QUAKECore89 (3 hours ago)

The blue case ruined it. :S

