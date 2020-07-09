Sony Releases First Look at PS5 Box Art With Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the first look at what the box art for PlayStation 5 games will look like with Insomniac Games' Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

View the box art images below:

Let us know in the comments what you think of the PS5 box art.

