Fairy Tail Game New Trailer is About Characters and Features - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a new trailer for Fairy Tail that is all about the game’s characters and features.

View the new trailer below:

Fairy Tail will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Europe and Japan on July 30 and in North America on July 31.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

