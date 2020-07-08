Limited Run Games Announces 37 New Titles to Get Physical Release - News

Limited Run Games during its #LRG3 press conference today announced 37 games will be getting a physical release. #LRG3 is the companies third annual press conference.

The list of games includes Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 from Inti Creates, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time from Adult Swim Games, Shantae from WayForward, Demon Turf from Fabraz and Grandia HD Collection from GungHo Online Entertainment America.

You can check out the Limited Run Games website for a full of games that are available for pre-order.

Read the full list of newly announced Limited Run Games titles below:

Garou: Mark of the Wolves (PS4 physical, July 2020)

(PS4 physical, July 2020) Kunai (Nintendo Switch physical, July 8, 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, July 8, 2020) Ys Origin (Nintendo Switch physical, July 8, 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, July 8, 2020) The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa (Nintendo Switch physical, July 21, 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, July 21, 2020) Papers, Please (PlayStation Vita physical, July 24, 2020)

(PlayStation Vita physical, July 24, 2020) Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, July 24, 2020)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, July 24, 2020) Mega Dimension Neptunia VII (Nintendo Switch physical, July 28, 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, July 28, 2020) The Mummy Demastered (PS4 and Switch physical, July 31, 2020)

(PS4 and Switch physical, July 31, 2020) Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (PlayStation VR, July 31, 2020)

(PlayStation VR, July 31, 2020) Grandia 1 + 2 HD Collection (Nintendo Switch physical, August 7, 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, August 7, 2020) Mighty Gunvolt Burst (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, August 28, 2020)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, August 28, 2020) Shantae (Game Boy Color and Nintendo Switch physical, September 2020)

(Game Boy Color and Nintendo Switch physical, September 2020) Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (Nintendo Switch physical, September 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, September 2020) A Boy and His Blob (PS4 physical, September 2020)

(PS4 physical, September 2020) The Secret of Monkey Island: 30th Anniversary Collection (PC physical, October 2020)

(PC physical, October 2020) Xtreme Sports (Game Boy Color and Nintendo Switch physical, October 2020)

(Game Boy Color and Nintendo Switch physical, October 2020) Katana Zero (Nintendo Switch physical, November 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, November 2020) Castlevania: Anniversary Collection (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, Q3 2020)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, Q3 2020) TowerFall Ascension (Nintendo Switch physical, Q3 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, Q3 2020) To the Moon (Nintendo Switch physical, Q4 2020)

(Nintendo Switch physical, Q4 2020) Bloodstained: Circle of the Moon 2 (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (PS4 and Nintendo physical, TBA)

(PS4 and Nintendo physical, TBA) Carrion (Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Demon Turf (Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Gris (Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) My Friend Pedro (PS4 physical, TBA)

(PS4 physical, TBA) Observer (Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) PixelJunk Eden 2 (Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Super Meat Boy Forever (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Trover Saves the Universe (Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Nintendo Switch physical, TBA)

(Nintendo Switch physical, TBA) Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (Nintendo Switch physical, available now)

(Nintendo Switch physical, available now) Outer Wilds (PS4 physical, available now)

(PS4 physical, available now) Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, available now)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, available now) Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, available now)

(PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, available now) Wizard of Legend (PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical, available now)

