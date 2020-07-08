The Last of Us Part II Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in June 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 736 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2020. The Last of Us Part II topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Europe.
GORN topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America, while Beat Saber topped the chart in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in both regions.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|The Last of Us Part II
|The Last of Us Part II
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|EA SPORTS FIFA 20
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|4
|EA SPORTS FIFA 20
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Minecraft
|The Last of Us Remastered
|6
|The Last Of Us Remastered
|Minecraft
|7
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Days Gone
|8
|Minecraft Dungeons
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|9
|UNO
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
|10
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|Minecraft Dungeons
|11
|Days Gone
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|12
|Mortal Kombat 11
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|eFootball PES 2020
|14
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|F1 2019
|15
|Madden NFL 20
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|16
|God of War
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|17
|THE FOREST
|TEKKEN 7
|18
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
|19
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Stranded Deep
|20
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
PS VR Games
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|GORN
|Beat Saber
|2
|SUPERHOT VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|3
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Blood & Truth
|4
|Beat Saber
|SUPERHOT VR
|5
|Job Simulator
|GORN
|6
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Job Simulator
|7
|Creed Rise to Glory
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|8
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Batman: Arkham VR
|9
|Blood & Truth
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|10
|Borderlands 2 VR
|DOOM VFR
Free-to-Play Games
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Apex Legends
|Apex Legends
|4
|RACING BROS
|Destiny 2
|5
|Destiny 2
|Brawlhalla
|6
|Brawlhalla
|eFootball PES 2020 LITE
|7
|Dauntless
|RACING BROS
|8
|Cuisine Royale
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite Version
|9
|Paladins
|Warface
|10
|Warframe
|WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS
DLC and Expansions
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack
|Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack
|2
|Fortnite – The Iris Pack
|Fortnite – The Iris Pack
|3
|GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
|Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
|4
|Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
|GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
|5
|Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass
|6
|Call of Duty Modern Warfare – C.O.D.E. Fearless Pack
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass
|7
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
|8
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass
|STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
|9
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
|10
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Upgrade
Looking at the TOP10 I'm impressed Horizon and Days Gone are so good in sales so long after their release.