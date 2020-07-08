The Last of Us Part II Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in June 2020 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2020. The Last of Us Part II topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Europe.

GORN topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America, while Beat Saber topped the chart in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in both regions.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare EA SPORTS FIFA 20 3 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Minecraft The Last of Us Remastered 6 The Last Of Us Remastered Minecraft 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man Days Gone 8 Minecraft Dungeons Marvel’s Spider-Man 9 UNO Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition 10 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Minecraft Dungeons 11 Days Gone TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 12 Mortal Kombat 11 ARK: Survival Evolved 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 eFootball PES 2020 14 SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated F1 2019 15 Madden NFL 20 Red Dead Redemption 2 16 God of War The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 17 THE FOREST TEKKEN 7 18 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Uncharted: The Lost Legacy 19 EA SPORTS UFC 3 Stranded Deep 20 Assassin’s Creed Origins Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

PS VR Games

US / Canada EU 1 GORN Beat Saber 2 SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 3 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Blood & Truth 4 Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR 5 Job Simulator GORN 6 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Job Simulator 7 Creed Rise to Glory ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission 8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Batman: Arkham VR 9 Blood & Truth Creed: Rise to Glory 10 Borderlands 2 VR DOOM VFR

Free-to-Play Games

US / Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Apex Legends Apex Legends 4 RACING BROS Destiny 2 5 Destiny 2 Brawlhalla 6 Brawlhalla eFootball PES 2020 LITE 7 Dauntless RACING BROS 8 Cuisine Royale DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite Version 9 Paladins Warface 10 Warframe WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS

DLC and Expansions

US / Canada EU 1 Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack 2 Fortnite – The Iris Pack Fortnite – The Iris Pack 3 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 4 Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack 5 Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass 6 Call of Duty Modern Warfare – C.O.D.E. Fearless Pack Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass 7 Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter 8 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade 9 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Upgrade

