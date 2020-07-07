PlayStation Now Adds Watch Dogs 2, Street Fighter V and Hello Neighbor - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Watch Dogs 2, Street Fighter V and Hello Neighbor are now available on the PlayStation Now streaming service.

Watch Dogs 2 will only be available to download and stream until Monday, October 5. Downloads for the game are limited to the PlayStation 4 only.

Here is an overview of the games added to PlayStation Now:

Watch Dogs 2

You are Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker and the latest recruit to the San Francisco arm of DedSec. Equipped with an impressive array of skills and tools—including an RC car and a drone—the whole San Francisco Bay Area is your playground, from Silicon Valley to the downtown streets. Break into any electronic device, computer system or vehicle, collect information on every citizen, and infiltrate the infrastructure of an entire city as you fight alongside the hacker community against an immoral establishment.

Available to download (PS4 system only) and stream until Monday, October 5, 2020.

Street Fighter V

The legendary Street Fighter series returns to deliver non-stop fighting action on a global stage. Play fan-favorites Ryu, Chun-Li, and other iconic characters as you rise through the world rankings. Challenge fellow PS4 World Warriors on the Capcom Fighters Network to see who will rule the ring!

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what secrets he’s hiding in the basement. Play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Enjoy climbing through the windows? Expect a bear trap. Trying to escape? He’ll find a shortcut.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles