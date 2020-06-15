Warner Bros. Deal Could Set Off A Wave of Mergers and Acquisitions, Says Analyst - News

A recent report revealed AT&T is currently in discussions to sell off its gaming division Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The sources say Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard have all expressed some level of interesting in buying the gaming division. However, a deal is not assured and is not looking to be imminent.

Stephens analyst Jeff Cohen in a note sent to investors discussed the possible sale of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, saying if it does happen it could lead to more mergers and acquisitions.

"In our view, this could set off a wave of M&A as publishers look to gain scale and round out their catalogues ahead of the next console generation," Cohen said.

"This has led to significantly improved profitability but has left them with light title slate years," Cohen aded. "We are not expecting publishers to start putting out 20+ SKUs again, but we do think the pendulum could swing more towards the center in the next generation. Video game publishing is a business where scale is an advantage."

Cohen "would not be surprised" if he saw ZeniMax, Gearbox, Nexon, and Bungie acquired.

He added that the Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment deal would be a "strong acquisition" for Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, or Take-Two. However, he said EA would be the best fit.

"In our view, Electronic Arts would be the best fit given their ability to work with third-party IP and the need for a boost in their mobile business," Cohen said. "Activision and Take-Two would also be good fits, although both companies' management teams have spoken about the value of owning their IP internally."

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment owns the Mortal Kombat franchise however, many of its biggest games are based on properties based on their current parent company or other companies.

Around two-thirds of EA's revenue comes from externally licensed games, according to Cohen. This compares to around 35 percent for Take-Two and less than five percent for Activision Blizzard.

