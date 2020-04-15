Crytek Hiring for 'Unannounced AAA Title' - News

Developer Crytek has posted a new job listing for a Technical Director that will "drive the development of an unannounced AAA title in our Frankfurt, Germany studio."

The job listing follows the official Twitter account for the Crysis franchise tweeted for the first time since December 2016 on Monday of this week and tweeting a second time a day later with the opening dialogue of the first game in the Crysis series: "Hey Nomad, you're still with us?"

It is possible Crytek is developing a reboot or remaster of the first entry in the Crysis franchise.

The last entry in the first-person shooter series, Crysis 3, released in February 2013 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC. The series was published by Electronic Arts and developed by Crytek.

